Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $125.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $222,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 449,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,787,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

