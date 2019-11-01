Zacks: Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million.

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $316,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.45. 156,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.