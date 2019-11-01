Zacks: Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million.

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $316,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.45. 156,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

