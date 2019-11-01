Zacks: Analysts Expect The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will announce sales of $38.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.70 million. The Rubicon Project posted sales of $29.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $156.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.39 million to $157.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $181.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Rubicon Project.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUBI shares. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $115,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,234,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $339,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,580 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 14,734.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 736,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 959.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 497,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 417,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.