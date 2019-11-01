Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.29. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

