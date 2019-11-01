Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Cincinnati Bell posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

CBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

CBB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 13,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,345. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $262.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,852.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $62,075 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

