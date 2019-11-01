Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post $6.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.85 billion and the lowest is $6.45 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $21.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,884. Lennar has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819 over the last 90 days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 244.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 79.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.