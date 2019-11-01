Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.04). Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navigator’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price target on shares of Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Navigator stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $625.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

