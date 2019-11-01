Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CLSA set a $15.30 price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 468,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.05 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 46.29%. Research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

