Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Thomas W. Loewald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 112,877 shares of company stock worth $293,742. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,752. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

