Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 83,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,718. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Getty Realty by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

