Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Hold

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,823. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 65,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $258,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh W. Jones acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gogo by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

