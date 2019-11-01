Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) to Hold

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel medicines for autoimmune/ inflammatory disease. The company’s pipeline includes drug candidates for celiac disease, an unmet need, and ulcerative colitis. Its products includes INN-202 for the treatment of Celiac Disease with fast track designation, INN-108 for Inflammatory Bowel Disorders, mild to moderate Ulcerative Colitis and a GI orphan disease in a convenient liquid formulation, INN-329 for Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography which are in clinical stages. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Monster Digital, Inc., is based in SIMI VALLEY, United States. “

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

INNT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.42.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.