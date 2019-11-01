Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

ARI stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.