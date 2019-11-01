Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

FSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of FSB opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Network’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Financial Network (FSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.