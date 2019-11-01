Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

