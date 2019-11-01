Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,459. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.80). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.