Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

LXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $23,741,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5,128.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912,848 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,284,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 911,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

