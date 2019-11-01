Zacks: Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sify Technologies an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sify Technologies worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.