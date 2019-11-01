Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $905,901.00 and $1,280.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01409772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.