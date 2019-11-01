Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,694. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $70.65 on Friday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

