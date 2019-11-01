ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.0 million to $50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.27 million.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 987,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

