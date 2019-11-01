Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 688 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,314. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

