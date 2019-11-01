Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $314,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $1,816,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $7,157,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $24.30. 2,776,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.