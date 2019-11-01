Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $138,000 Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 10,249,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.49.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

