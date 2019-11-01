Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $160,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 134.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,892. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

