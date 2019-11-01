Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

GOOS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 61,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

