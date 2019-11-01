Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 183,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,351,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises about 2.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.15. 3,137,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,598. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,488,052.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

