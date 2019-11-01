Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.82. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

