Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,113 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after purchasing an additional 217,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $177,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $176,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,527. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

