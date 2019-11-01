Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Raises Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $126,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 704,683 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Coupa Software stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,208. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $159.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $1,796,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,053 shares of company stock valued at $42,760,268 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.