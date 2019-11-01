Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.96.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.51. 3,390,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,492. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

