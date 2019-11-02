-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Chromadex reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.85 on Friday. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

