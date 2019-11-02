$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

