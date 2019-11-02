-$0.54 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.89. 1,032,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

