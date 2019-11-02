10,949 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,506,759,000 after acquiring an additional 210,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,928,402 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $600,813,000 after purchasing an additional 773,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.