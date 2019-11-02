$11.87 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will announce $11.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.52 million and the lowest is $11.22 million. Mogo Finance Technology posted sales of $11.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year sales of $49.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.45 million to $50.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.64 million, with estimates ranging from $57.22 million to $65.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mackie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Mogo Finance Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.