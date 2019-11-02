12,006 Shares in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEYE stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Audioeye Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a negative return on equity of 138.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Audioeye Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $9.80 price target on Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Securities assumed coverage on Audioeye in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Audioeye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

