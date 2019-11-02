$138.60 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $138.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.60 million and the highest is $139.20 million. Banner reported sales of $139.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $547.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.64 million to $548.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $575.58 million, with estimates ranging from $567.85 million to $580.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84. Banner has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $27,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 27.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 136,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 23.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

