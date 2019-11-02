$141.00 Million in Sales Expected for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will report $141.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limbach’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $142.00 million. Limbach reported sales of $135.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year sales of $559.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.75 million to $559.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $606.00 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $620.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limbach.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.09%.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the second quarter valued at $2,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMB traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 48,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Limbach has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.