1,675 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

CVS opened at $67.24 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.