$19.82 Million in Sales Expected for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to post $19.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.44 million. Teligent reported sales of $18.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year sales of $73.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.53 million to $73.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.70 million to $90.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%.

Several research firms have commented on TLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:TLGT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 219,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Teligent has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 496.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

