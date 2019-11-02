1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Bought by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 1.51% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $165.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.27 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCCY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.