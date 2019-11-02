$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

SC traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

