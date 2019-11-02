$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted sales of $22.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $107.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $107.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.83 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other AxoGen news, insider Isabelle Billet purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $85,144.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,959.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Quentin S. Blackford purchased 15,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $217,645.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,622.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,535 shares of company stock worth $1,389,672. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 9,583.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. 440,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,586. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.17.

AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

