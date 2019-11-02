2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 13,370,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.48. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 72,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $498,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 2U by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in 2U by 39.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in 2U by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.93.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

