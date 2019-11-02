3,003 Shares in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Knowles by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Knowles by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $2,853,000.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $471,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,862.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,735.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

