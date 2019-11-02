46,870 Shares in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.