481 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,818,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 153.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $505,549.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $694,162.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BFAM traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.84. 220,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,826. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

