4NEW Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $841.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $14,391.00 and approximately $841.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, Cobinhood and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00217003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.01400225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

