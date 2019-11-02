$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $23.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $23.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 363,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,005. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.