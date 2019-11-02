$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $23.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $23.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 363,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,005. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.